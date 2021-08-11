Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

