Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,706 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

