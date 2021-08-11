Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,770 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.