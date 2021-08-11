Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,211 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.58% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

