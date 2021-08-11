Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Wolverine World Wide worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

