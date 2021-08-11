China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.75. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

