China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

