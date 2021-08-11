Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 3.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.08. 2,279,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

