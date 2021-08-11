CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

TSE:CIX traded up C$0.65 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.18. 1,116,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

