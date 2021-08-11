Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 484,675 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,930,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after acquiring an additional 118,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 218,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 26.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,018,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 215,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

