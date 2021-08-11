Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 484,675 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBB. FMR LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $3,707,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

