CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. 63,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

