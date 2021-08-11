Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.