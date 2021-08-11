Citadel Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VerifyMe were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter worth $98,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VRME opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. VerifyMe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 1,372.29%.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

