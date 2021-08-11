Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $30,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,185,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

