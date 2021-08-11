Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $3,429,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

