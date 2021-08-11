Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

