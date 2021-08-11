Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Planet Green as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Green stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 237.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

In other Planet Green news, CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,942,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

