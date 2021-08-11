Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTX opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

