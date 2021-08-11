Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $99.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 119,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,008. Clarus has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $982.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,524.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

