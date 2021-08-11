Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.