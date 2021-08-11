Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Altice USA by 745.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 33.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Altice USA by 95.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

