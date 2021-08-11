Clearwater Paper Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $32.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $534.82 million, a PE ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

