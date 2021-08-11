Clever DeFi Trading 84.8% Higher This Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 43.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 84.8% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $14,943.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00151717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00152826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.31 or 1.00129992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.29 or 0.00838721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 957,640 coins and its circulating supply is 946,875 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

