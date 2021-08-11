Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLPR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

