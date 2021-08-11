Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Lessened by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -298.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

