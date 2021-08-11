Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

