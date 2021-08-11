Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

