Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

This table compares TC Bancshares and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.12 $57.60 million $0.57 32.32

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial 25.94% 8.75% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TC Bancshares and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.