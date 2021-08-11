Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. 388,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.