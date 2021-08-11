Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

