Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRZBY shares. downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.