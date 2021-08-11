Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

