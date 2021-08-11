Comparing Sono-Tek (SOTK) & Its Competitors

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sono-Tek to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s competitors have a beta of -0.42, indicating that their average share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 45.43 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 2.77

Sono-Tek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.45% -13.53% -2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 61 494 719 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Sono-Tek’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

