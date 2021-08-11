Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report $474.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $457.92 million and the highest is $500.30 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

A number of research firms have commented on CODI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CODI opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

