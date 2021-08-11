CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Upgraded at CIBC

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CompX International stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989. The stock has a market cap of $275.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. CompX International has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.98.
About CompX International
