Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CFXTF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

