ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director R A. Walker Buys 18,000 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
COP opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,671,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 592,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
