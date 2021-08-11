ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director R A. Walker Buys 18,000 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COP opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,671,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 592,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

