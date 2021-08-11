ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 133,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

