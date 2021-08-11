Contrasting Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) & HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hillenbrand and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and HempAmericana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.31 -$60.10 million $3.19 14.13 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 6.70% 23.51% 7.03% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hillenbrand beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offer injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.