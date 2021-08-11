Contrasting Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) & Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 34.58% 10.55% 3.51% Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $11.37 billion 3.51 $3.93 billion $8.03 16.41 Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 12.58 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50 Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sempra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $148.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Montauk Renewables has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.07%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Sempra Energy.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Montauk Renewables on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG. The SDG&E segment offers electric and natural gas services. The SoCalGas segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage systems. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment comprises the equity method investments in Oncor Holdings and Sharyland Holdings. The Sempra Mexico segment includes the operating companies of IENova. The Sempra LNG segment develops natural gas storage and related pipeline facilities. The company was founded on October 11, 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

