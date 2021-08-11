Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 492.55 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

