Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $515.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.69. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

