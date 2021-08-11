Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 834.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.41.

NYSE:SPG opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

