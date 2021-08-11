Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.