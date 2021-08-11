Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $367.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.11. The company has a market cap of $362.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

