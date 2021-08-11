Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNVY shares. Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CNVY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,338. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.34% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

