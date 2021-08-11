Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 147.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.