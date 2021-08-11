Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.