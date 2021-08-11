Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 21,808 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

NYSE:SNA opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.54. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.